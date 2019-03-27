Vidya Balan, who was last seen playing the role of a Radio Jockey in Tumhari Sulu, hosted a new Radio show called 'Dhun Badalke Toh Dekho with Vidya Balan' on 92.7 BIG FM.

As the show aims to discuss topics which needs the much deserved attention, the first ever episode throws light on Parental Romance and features renowned actresses Shabana Azmi and Neena Gupta. Having a prolific career spanning decades, the talented actresses have always stood tall and faced the world fearlessly. Both the actresses will have a hearty conversation with Vidya Balan, who is acing the role of a RJ on parental romance in yesterday's episode.

When asked from Shabana about how romantic is her husband Javed Sahab, she recalled and shared, "Once while driving by a flower shop, I confessed my love for flowers to Javed Sahab. To my surprise, he bought all the flowers in the shop and presented it to me. It was so beautiful. Few days later, I was upset with him over a disagreement and the romantic man that he is, sent me a message - "Ussi makaam par kal mujhko dekh ke tanha, bohot udaas hue phool bechne waale", reminiscing the incident we cherished together."

When asked about parental romance by Vidya Balan, Neena Ji shared, "It is sad that our society believes in an age limit for romance. One cannot romance if grown old, especially if you are a mother. Also, in most of the cases, parents don't express their love to each other out of awkwardness and fear of being judged. This needs to be changed."

Talking about whether she felt embarrassed getting married when Masaba was a young girl, she added, "Yes, I felt a bit of embarrassment when I was getting married. I worried how my daughter would react to my situation. Truth be told, I was in love at the same point of time, which is kind of precious. The feeling of embarrassment faded away after a point of time."

The show 'Dhun Badalke Toh Dekho' which focuses on bringing imperative social topics to the forefront airs every weekday evening from 7 PM to 9 PM, with repeats on Saturday and Sunday. A special highlights segment named SPOTLIGHT, will be aired across Monday to Friday between 01:00 PM to 02:00 PM.