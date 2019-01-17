After Telugu flick NTR: Kathanayakudu, Bollywood actress Vidya Balan has signed one more South movie. This time, she is going to be part of a big Tamil flick produced by leading Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor

Vidya Balan will be working in Ajith Kumar's next movie, a remake of Hindi hit movie Pink, but she will not be seen in a full-fledged role, but in a guest appearance. The actress has confirmed the news in an interview with Filmfare magazine where she has confessed that she took up the project out of respect for Boney Kapoor.

"I'm doing a special appearance in the remake. It's a small role. It's special appearance because Boney ji (Kapoor) is producing it. He offered it to me. He said that there is a special appearance, will you do it? I said I will do it for you. I don't like to do remakes. I'm doing this purely for Boneyji. I share a special affection for him," Filmfare quotes Vidya Balan as saying.

The actress further clarified that she is not doing one of the three important "girls" in the movie.

The upcoming film is said to be directed by H Vinoth. Ajith will be seen in the role of a lawyer, which was enacted by Amitabh Bachchan in the original, while Nazriya Nazim is rumoured to be stepping into the shoes of Taapsee Pannu.

Coming back to Vidya Balan, her role of Basavatarakam, the wife of NTR, in the Telugu film has won a lot of appreciation. During the promotions, the actress had expressed her desire to work down south if good offers come her way.

Apart from this flick, the actress will be seen in Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Mission Mangal.