Vidya Balan has dropped some major truth bombs on her recent interaction in a chat show. Vidya, who was recently seen in Do Aur Do Pyaar with Pratik Gandhi, spoke about an incident from the younger days of her career in the industry. She revealed how an incident made her feel alone and she felt like she was being bullied for not coming from a film family.

Vidya received award for bad costume

Vidya said that she was told she would be given 'Na-real' (unreal) award for bad costume in Heyy Baby. The actress said that she reasoned that her clothes weren't just her choice and was warned not to take the name of the designer or the director. The other actress who was going to receive the same award backed out and left Vidya feeling lonely and shattered.

Felt lonely and bullied

"When they told me they're going to give me the Na-Real award, I said, 'Why me? My clothes are not just my choice, right?' At that time, I was too new to have an opinion on anything. So they said, 'No, we're just doing this fun segment so we're going to give you this award.' So I said, 'Fine, but I'm going to share it with the costume designer and the director, and they said, 'No, you mustn't do that.' And that, I think, is not nice," Vidya said as she appeared on Unfiltered with Samdish.

Balan further added that she took the name of the costume designer when she got the mic however, this didn't go down well with many. "I realised that yes, it does make a difference when you don't come from a film family. Because no one outside you is looking out for you. It felt like bullying to me. It was, it undoubtedly was. Just because I don't come with a certain shield, you can't... I thought it was a joke so it was okay. But when I realised I was the only one being made fun of, it wasn't funny anymore," she added.