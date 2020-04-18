In her illustrious career, Vidya Balan has often been linked with the men she has worked with. While in some cases it did come out to be true, in many, there were pure conjectures and rumours. It was during the shooting of Salaam-e-Ishq that link-up rumours between Vidya Balan and John Abraham were at its peak. There were reports of Bipasha having asked John to even stay away from the actress.

John apparently had even said no to a project after Bipasha's insecurity. However, Vidya completely denied the reports on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee with Karan. She not only said that there was no affair but also revealed that things weren't awkward between her and Bipasha.

When Karan Johar asked Vidya Balan if there was a misrepresentation of facts during the alleged link-up with John Abraham, Vidya said, "Oh, completely! It (the misrepresentation) started on the sets of Salaam-e-Ishq because there was no affair. As much as my friends would have loved it as I think he is very cool."

Bipasha - Vidya equation

Talking about being an alleged awkwardness with Bipasha Basu, who was then dating John, Balan said, "I don't know if there has been any awkwardness really because whenever we met, it's been absolutely normal." When Karan Johar spoke about how the media was saying that things weren't cool between the two ladies after the link-up, Vidya said, "I have met Bipasha just a couple of times. I met her even at your house. It's not like we have worked together or are friends or anything of that sort. So there is... we are polite with each other. But, it's not like our horns come out. Mine don't."

Prior to this, Vidya Balan was also linked to Shahid Kapoor during the shooting of Kismet Konnection. There were reports of Shahid having come closer to Vidya after breaking up with Kareena Kapoor, whom he had dated for over five years.