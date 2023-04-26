It was after the Covid pandemic outbreak that OTT platforms in India gained massive popularity. During this three-year period, online streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, Zee5 and Sun Nxt successfully expanded their user base.

International Business Times, India edition presents you with the list of top 5 new releases in OTT platform.

Muoi: The Curse returns

Muoi: The Curse Returns is a Vietnamese horror movie which will be streaming on Netflix from April 30, 2023. The story is about an art curator who reunites with an old friend at an isolated villa, where she discovers the cursed portrait of Muoi concealing a malevolent spirit.

The film is directed by Hang Trinh, and it stars Hong-Anh (Hong), Chi Pu (Linh), Rima Thanh Vy (Hang), Binh Minh in the lead roles.

Aka

Netflix has now officially released the trailer of the French crime thriller 'AKA' which tells the story of a special ops agent who finds his morality put to the test when he infiltrates a crime syndicate and unexpectedly bonds with the boss' young son.

AKA is directed by French filmmaker Morgan S Dalibert making his second feature after New World previously, as well as the series "Les Emmerdeurs" and a few short films. The film will be streaming on Netflix on April 28, 2023.

Dasara

Dasara is a Telugu language action drama film released on March 30, 2023. Nani, Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar and Poorna play the lead roles in the movie.

The story depicts a love triangle between three long-time friends.

As of April 7, 2023, the film had grossed Rs.100 crores worldwide. The film upon its release received positive reviews from critics and audiences and was the eighth-highest-grossing Indian film of 2023. The film will be streaming on the OTT platform Netflix from April 27.

Viduthalai

Award-winning film-maker Vetrimaran's most awaited movie 'Viduthalai Part 1 was released on March 31. The film narrates the story of how authorities are abusing their power to oppress the downtrodden.

The film features Soori, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Vijay Sethupathi, Chetan and Bhavani Sre in the lead roles. One of the most critically acclaimed movies released recently, the film upholds an IMDB rating of 8.5/10.

The film will be streaming on Zee 5 from April 28.

Pathu Thala

Little Super Star Silambrasan's Pathu Thala is a Tamil Language action thriller film which is a remake of the Kannada film Mufti released in 2017.

The film narrates the story of a don who performs anti-social acts to carry out charitable activities.

The film is directed by Obeli.N. Krishna, and it will start streaming on Zee5 on April 28.