Silambarasan's Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu has done exceptionally well at the Tamil Nadu box office in the first three days. Despite getting mixed reviews, the movie has managed to pull the audience to theatres.

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Box Office

The film was released to a good hype on September 15. The movie had grossed around Rs 7.5 crore on the opening day. Interestingly, the collection did not fall on the following day as it earned around Rs 7 crore.

On Saturday, Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu has raked in around Rs 6.8 crore to take the three-day total collection in Tamil Nadu to Rs 21.3 crore.

As far as the Telugu version is concerned, it has earned around Rs 8 crore. From the rest of the country it has made around Rs 4 crore.

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Worldwide Collection

The worldwide collection of Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu is around Rs 35 crore in three days.

The trade trackers are now expecting the movie to add around Rs 10 crore on Sunday. So, the movie is expected to do around Rs 45 crore in four-day opening weekend.

If it does, the movie could make over Rs 55 crore easily in the first week.

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Part I: The Kindling is a gangster film directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, written by B. Jeyamohan and produced by Ishari K Ganesh. The film stars Silambarasan and Siddhi Idnani, with Raadhika Sarathkumar, Siddique, Neeraj Madhav and Aangelina Abraham in supporting roles, the film has music composed by AR Rahman.

The movie was released in over 450 screens.