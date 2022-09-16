Silambarasan-starrer Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu has got a flying start at the Tamil Nadu box office. The movie has opened to fairly positive reviews.

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Opening

Released in over 400 screens, Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu has managed to evoke good positive response from the cine-goers through posters and promotional videos. Looking at the buzz, distributors had special shows for the fans which has helped the movie to get a flying start.

In Rohini Silver Screens alone, over 7,500 tickets of the movie were sold through advance booking and it is the third best for Simbu after Chekka Chivantha Vaanam and Maanaadu.

The early estimation coming from the trade indicate that the movie has earned around Rs 7.50 crore on the first day at the Tamil Nadu box office. The film has done decent collection in Karnataka and Kerala. The total collection of the movie on the first day is estimated around Rs 12 crore.

Top 5 Openers at the Box office in 2022

Ajith Kumar's Valimai is in the top place by raking in Rs 36+ crore. It is followed by Vijay's Beast, which minted Rs 27 crore on the opening day. It is followed by Kamal Haasan's Vikram that grossed Rs 20 crore.

It is followed by Suriya's Etharkkum Thunindhavan (Rs 15+ crore) and SS Rajamouli's RRR (Rs 12+ crore).

With the movie garnering fairly positive reviews, the Tamil flick is expected to do well in the days to come.