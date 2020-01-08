After giving blockbusters like PK, Sanju, Munnabhai MBBS, 3 idiots, Director VIdhu Vinod Chopra is back with his upcoming movie 'Shikara' based on the struggle of Kashmiri Pandits. At the recent trailer launch event, the Director introduced the entire cast and crew of the film. Shikara will see two new faces stepping into the industry Aadil Khan and Sadiya.

Why Shikara is close to Vidhu Chopra

While talking about the film Vidhu Chopra revealed that Shikara is a film close to his heart as he has dedicated the film to his late mother. It took nearly 11 years for him to bring the movie before the audience. During the media interaction when a reporter asked him, why has Bollywood not taken up such a crucial topic for so many years. And what is the reason behind the delay?

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's reply was rather spontaneous and surprising he said, "I have lose connection with Bollywood. Though I'm from Bollywood I'm a Kashmiri. I neither go out, I don't even go to take my own awards. So I'm not interested in knowing who is doing what, what type of cinema they are making. They are happy in their lives and we are happy in ours. I have made one."

More than 4,00,000 Kashmiri Pandits lost their homes and became refugees in their own country. Three decades later, watch their story unfold. #Shikara trailer out nowhttps://t.co/cQtN7uhtqB#Shikara #VidhuVinodChopra #ShikaraTrailer@arrahman @foxstarhindi — Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films (@VVCFilms) January 7, 2020

Shikara is a story of around 4,00,000 Kashmiri Pandits and their exodus from Kashmir that took place way back in 1990. Shikara has been largely shot in Kashmir. The film is being promoted as a story of a love that remains unextinguished through 30 years of exile.

Directed and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra in association with FoxStar Studios, Shikara is set to hit screens on February 7.