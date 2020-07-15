Heavy monsoon showers lashed Hyderabad on Wednesday, July 15, leaving the government-run Osmania General Hospital (OGH) flooded for the second time in a row.

The heavy rainfall lashed the state resulting in water logging in the hospital. The hospital premises and walkways were seen submerged.

Several videos and pictures of the Covid-19 hospital are doing the rounds on the internet. One of the videos showed the flooded hospital corridors and the person recording the video wading in ankle-deep water.

Also, the premises of the heritage building were flooded with gushing rain and drainage water.

The staff and patients were seen walking through the ankle-length waterlogged corridors of the hospital.

Another video showed the sanitation staff and ward boys who are already overburdened were seen using sandbags and bedding to block the flow of water into the patient rooms.

MBT Spokesman asks Telangana Governor to take stock of situation

Spokesman of Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) Amjed Ullah Khan took to Twitter, tagging the Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. "Madam, See the horrible situation Osmania General Hospital, since yesterday its overflowing with rain water, Req you to kindly visit the hospital & take a stock of the situation," read his tweet.

In a series of tweets, the MBT spokesperson said, "This 100 year old hospital is treating Covid-19 patients in a very bad shape, Chunks falling off from the roof is a regular site, It is very unsafe for treating doctors & Medical Staff also with the ongoing pandemic, their is dire need for good & safe hospitals."

Very sad to note that in his six years as @TelanganaCMO, he has visited the OGH only once and there is no response from his office. The OGH development committee which includes city MP's & MLA's with Minister for Health as its chairman has never met in last 5 years," said Amjed Ullah Khan.

Osmania General Hospital is one of the oldest government hospitals and also a heritage structure, named after its founder - Mir Osman Ali Khan, the last Nizam of Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall accompanied by thundershowers in Hyderabad.