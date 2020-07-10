The nepotism battle between Kangana Ranaut and Pooja Bhatt continues to garner the attention of the media and fans alike so as to know who's telling the truth and who's lying. While Kangana had been levelling allegations after allegations, Pooja, on her part, had been stating facts without making any absurd claims.

To expose Kangana and her allegations against the Bhatt family, Pooja recently shared a video of the Manikarnika actress from 52nd Filmfare Awards, wherein she is seen crediting Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt for launching her into the Hindi film industry in her thanksgiving speech while collecting the Best Debut Female award on stage.

In the video, Kangana, while holding the black lady in her hands, can he heard saying, "Thank you Mukesh (Bhatt) sir, thank you (Mahesh) Bhatt sahab, thank you Anurag (Basu) for launching me. Today I'm here because of you. I don't think I deserve this. I'm taking this (award) on your behalf. And of course, thanks to my parents, nicest human beings I have seen in my life. Thanks all of you. Har koi choot jata hai I'm so sorry, I'm too nervous."

While sharing the video, Pooja wrote, "Guess videos lie too? Upside-down face Besides, it takes two to battle. I leave the denials & accusations to more evolved souls. I rather put forth facts!"

And interestingly, Kangana's team, which had refused to credit the Bhatt family for launching her into Bollywood, took a U-turn and accepted the fact that the actress is thankful for Vishesh Films, a production house owned by Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt, for launching her career in Bollywood.

"Pooja ji Kangana is thankful to Vishesh films fr launching her but she wants outsiders to be treated better,She is thankful that her ex broke up with her but she wishes it ws done respectfully,She feels fortunate to fnd success in world run by men but she wishes patriarchy ends," Kangana's team tweeted from their official Twitter handle.

Well, it seems like Pooja knows how to silence those who try to gain 2-minutes of fame.

Meanwhile, take a look at the video where Kangana thanks the Bhatt family for launching her in Bollywood.