Pooja Bhatt has spoken about the nepotism issue and said that her family had always encouraged newcomers without any background in the film industry. The actress has also stated that their Vishesh Films launched Kangana Ranaut, who had earlier slammed the Bhatts over the issue.

In a series of Tweets, the actress has stated the Bhatts have launched many outsiders than any others in Bollywood. "Have been asked to comment on the hot topic Nepotism that people are raging about. As someone who hails from a 'family' that has launched more new talent-actors, musicians & technicians, than the entire film industry combined I can only laugh. Facts don't find takers. Fiction does, [sic]" she wrote.

In her next tweet, Pooja Bhatt recalled how they were accused by people of not working with established actors as only newcomers used to star in the films. She wrote, "There was a time when the Bhatt's were accused of having something against established actors & made to feel inferior for only working with/launching newcomers & not chasing stars. And now the same people play the nepotism card? Google & tweet guys & won't even say think & speak.[sic]"

Then, she mentions about Kangana Ranaut. "As for Kangana Ranaut-She is a great talent, if not she wouldn't have been launched by Vishesh films in "Gangster".Yes, Anurag Basu discovered her, but Vishesh Films backed his vision & invested in the film. No small feat. Here's wishing her the very best in all her endeavours.[sic]" she posted.

Pooja Bhatt ends on the note that Sadak 2 is introducing singer and musician Suniljeet to Bollywood. She wrote, "Even #Sadak2 gives birth to a brand new talent in the form of @Suniljeet72 A music teacher from Chandigarh who came to our office with no prior appointment, a dream, a harmonium & a brilliant song called 'Ishq Kamaal' that was absorbed into the film on first hearing by my father.[sic]"

Kangana Ranaut had targeted the Bhatts over nepotism issue. She has verbally attacked his daughter Alia Bhatt. The Manikarnika actress' sister Rangoli Chandel had alleged that Mahesh Bhatt threw chappal at Kangana for not signing his film after Woh Lamhe.