Video: Priyanka Chopra's baby girl grooving to Genda Phool is so cute

Superstar Priyanka Chopra Jonas, of late, has been spending quite a lot of quality time with her baby girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas at their home in the USA. Priyanka who is otherwise busy as a bee with her professional commitments is loving every bit of motherhood and all the time spent with her little baby.

Recently, Chopra shared a glimpse of her quality time with her little girl. In the video, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas is seen vibing to the song 'Genda Phool' from the 2009 movie Delhi 6. Sharing the video, Priyanka wrote, "Saturday mornings be like..." No sooner than Priyanka posted the video, Sania Mirza, Farhan Akhtar, and Dia Mirza commented on the video and showered their love.

Earlier last week, Priyanka had shared a picture of Malti Marie comfortably sitting in the arms of the actress' aunt. Peecee had made sure to not reveal her darling daughter's face at all. In the picture, we can see Malti Marie fondly known as MM, donning traditional Desi silver bangles and anklets. The traditional jewelry ritualistically is worn by almost every Indian baby as a part of the country's tradition, that has been passed on through the centuries.

Priyanka, as of yet, has chosen to maintain her daughter's privacy and has not revealed MM's face to the media. But recently during a social media live, actress Parineeti Chopra who also is Priyanka's cousin called Malti the world's "most beautiful baby."

For the uninitiated, Malti Marie has derived her name from the middle names of both her grandmothers- Madhu Malti Chopra (Priyanka Chopra's mother) and Denise Marie Jonas (Nick Jonas' mother).