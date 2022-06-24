After the success of her restaurant 'Sona', actor and businesswoman Priyanka Chopra has added another feather in her cap as she launched her new Indian homeware lineup that glorifies the Indian heritage along with her business partner Maneesh Goyal.

On Wednesday, the actress took to her Instagram account announce the launch of 'Sona Home'. In a video, she showed off the pieces from her homeware line with Goyal. She wrote, "The thing about our culture in India is family, is community, is bringing people together, and that's what the ethos of Sona Home to me is."

"I left my roots behind..."

Maneesh added, "We want it to be like it's so fun, if we're having takeout or a fabulous party. Whatever we might be doing together with our friends or family, we just want it to be rooted in culture and home, and a sense of like there's no place else I want to be."

Priyanka also said, "That's what Sona Home is rooted in. It's rooted in creating a home out of a house. It's created in helping family and friends come together and build community. And that's like to me, is so important as an immigrant, who has moved from India. I left my roots behind, but I found you and my friends here and family here. You guys here are the family I've chosen and this is my adoptive country. And to be able to bring the heritage of where I grew up in and put it into homes across the country in America."

She also spoke about moving to America in the video's caption, which read, "I couldn't be more proud to introduce you all to Sona Home. It was challenging to come from India and make America my second home, but my journey led me to a place where I found a second family and friends. I bring a piece of India into everything I do and this is an extension of that thought." She also shared pictures of the pieces in her homeware line in another post.

On the work front

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has reportedly recently completed the schedule for her upcoming Amazon Prime Video series titled 'Citadel', while 'Ending Things' and 'It's All Coming Back To Me' are in the pipeline. The 'Mary Kom' actress will also be seen in Bollywood in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The film is apparently a sequel of 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara'.