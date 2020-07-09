A video of President Ram Nath Kovid touching feet of his teachers is going viral on the internet. In a heart-warming gesture, the 73-year-old President can be seen humbly bendingdown to touch the feet of their teachers at a function attended by hundreds of students and teachers. Not only this, but President Kovind also walked down to meet one of the teachers, 98-year-old Pyare Lal Verma, who had been too unwell to make it to the dais.

According to reports, Verma had taught President Kovind at BNSD InterCollege in 1960. The other two teachers in the video are 92-year-old Hari RamKapoor and 86-year-old TN Tandon. Both of them can be seen patting the President on his back beforegreeting him with folded hands. President Kovind then drapes the shawl aroundtheir shoulder. The President is being hailed by one and all for his gesture.

"Naman ...to Guru-Shishya Parampara followed by our first citizen ofBharat Mr. Ramnath Kovind to their Gurus...jai ho @rashtrapatibhvn (sic)," said a Twitter user. However, the video – which has gone viral on the internet - is more than a year old.

This video was shot when President Kovind went to Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh to address the alumni association conference at the annual day function of the BNSD Inter College and Shiksha Niketan, where he had studied. The video was shared on the official Twitter account of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"Honoured to visit my alma mater BNSD Intercollege and Shiksha Niketanin Kanpur and felicitate my former teachers Shri Pyare Lal (98), Shri Hari RamKapoor (92) and Shri TN Tandon (86) #PresidentKovind (sic)," the tweet read.

While addressing the gathering, the President had recalled his school days and said that he often used to sit on the backbench to avoid questions asked by teachers. Emphasising that good education doesn't mean a good job, President had said that a good person always pays back to society.