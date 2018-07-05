Two penguins are winning hearts all over the internet after a video of them enjoying a hand-in-hand stroll on a beach has gone viral. The video, which was shared on Twitter by user @freakingdani, has been viewed by more than 3.11 million times.

The user shared the video on the social media platform on July 2 and said that her aunt sent her this video. "My aunt just came back from South Africa and she sent me this video she took of this lil penguin couple," she tweeted.

The 16-second clip shows the two adorable penguins holding on to each other's flippers, gazing into each other's eyes and waddling away on the beautiful beach. It is not clear where the video was shot, but the user said that her aunt who returned from South Africa sent her the video.

Thousands of social media users have been moved by the adorable video and some even commented saying that these penguins are giving couple goals. The video has so far received 203,139 likes and it has been retweeted more than 73,359 times.

"These penguin out strolling the beach. Can't even get a txt back smh," one user tweeted.

"Yoo animals get more loyalty than me… I sad," another Twitter user said.

"I can totally see them shooting their engagement photos here," a third user said.

"Meanwhile I'm sitting here with my wine glass thinking about how a penguin has a more fulfilling love life than I do," a fourth user said.

It was believed that penguins have a lifelong relationship with their partners, giving humans relationship goals. However, in 2015 BBC busted the myth and said that the species frequently cheat on their partners, even engage in homosexual acts and sometimes mating with dead female penguins.

VANDERLEI ALMEIDA/AFP/Getty Images

Watch the video below: