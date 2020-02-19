Cute and Petite Kiara Advani returns to Netflix with Guilty; this is her second outing with the OTT platform after Lust Stories.

The trailer, which was released on Tuesday, opens with a college rock band stud VJ (Gurfateh Pirzada) being accused of raping student Tanu (Akansha Ranjan Kapoor). Amid the chaos VJ's band member and girlfriend Nanki (Kiara Advani) gets involved in the fallout. What happens next is a game of accusation where the search for the culprit is on. The gruesome tale is set to unfold on Netflix from March 6.

Netflix's Guilty is directed by Ruchi Narain and produced by Dharmatic, the streaming wing of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

At the trailer launch of Netflix's guilty Kiara Advani made some stark revelations when media quizzed her about her tryst with Dharma and her debut in OTT with Lust stories. She had the answer to the most trending topic that the internet is obsessed with Filmfare fixing and Gully Boy taking away all the deserved and undeserved awards home.

Karan chose not to step on the stage, while Kiara answered it like a boss. Here's what she said.

On Gully Boy sweeping away with awards!

I was busy attending a wedding in my family, I don't know much about it but I am glad Kabir Singh won the Best Album of the year.

On coming back to Netflix

I was in the car with Karan when he told me he has heard a narration and it's a very strong role. He said it's the most thrilling script he had heard. He wanted me to hear it and told me it was on Netflix. But he thought I may have apprehension in my mind because I had signed films like Kabir Singh and Good Newwz but in my head, the platform doesn't matter. What matters is the content. As an actor, you want to reach out to as many people as possible. Fortunately, the script that came to me was Guilty. Lust Stories was a game-changer for me. So there was never a second thought about doing Guilty. It seemed like a perfect opportunity.

On the film Guilty not being termed as just a thriller

I had called Karan and asked him, 'What do I say (about the trailer)' and he said something that I wrote down because it aptly describes the film. Basically, consent is a victim of perception. And it's true because what may be consensual to you might not be consensual to someone else. How each one of us looks at it.

Well, this isn't just the debate, one reporter quizzed the makers and Kiara for the name Nanki and asked if the Sikh community would raise an objection in future to which Kiara said, " I play the role of Nanki Dutta and she is a Bengali character."

While Ruchi said, "we didn't want to get into any particular group. It is not peculiar to any religion, they are college kids,"

Written by Kanika Dhillon and Atika Chohan, Guilty will stream from March 6.