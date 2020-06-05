TikTok star and Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat has landed in a controversy after a video featuring her beating up Hisar Market Committee secretary Sultan Singh with her slipper.

The video of her thrashing Sultan Singh with the slipper during a visit to the Balsamand Mandi, 25 km from the district headquarters, has gone viral with police personnel present at the scene remaining mute spectators.

In the video, Phogat could be seen hitting Sultan repeatedly with the slipper, while saying: "You have no right to live." After thrashing him, she was heard asking the police to register a complaint against him.

Sonali Phogat had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 assembly elections from the Mandi Adampur and lost to Congress candidate Kuldeep Bishnoi, son of former Chief Minister Bhajan Lal. Confirming the incident, Superintendent of Police in Hisar, Ganga Ram Punia, said the police received a complaint from Sultan Singh and appropriate action would be initiated against Phogat.

Congress national spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted: "The market committee secretary was thrashed like an animal."

"These acts (have been) done by a BJP leader. Is it a crime to do a government job? Will (Chief Minister Manohar Lal) Khattar take action against Phogat? Will the media still remain silent?" he added.