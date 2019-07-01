A family of four was robbed at gunpoint by three unidentified masked men in the parking lot of their home in Delhi's Model Town area in the wee hours of Monday, July 1.

The victim, identified as Varun Bahl, was returning to his residence along with his wife and children.

The entire incident was recorded on the CCTV camera installed in the house, which shows three men ambushing the family. While the husband was held at gunpoint, the wife is seen sitting inside the car, clutching their child. The three men are seen frisking the man for his belongings. One of them took Varun's wallet, containing Rs 19,000 and a gold bracelet. The other one opened the door of the car and snatched the phone from Bahl's wife.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH Delhi: Family robbed at gunpoint by three masked miscreants at the parking of their residence in Model Town area around 3 am today. pic.twitter.com/KLFWbkMVpZ — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2019

The police reportedly chased the three bike-borne men and intercepted them. Cornered, the three men opened fire at the patrolling party, which retaliated back.

The assailants later fled the spot, officials said, adding efforts are on to nab the three men, the officer added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest), Vijayanta Arya said the victim had not informed the police about the incident immediately.

The patrolling party of Adarsh Nagar police station, which was standing nearby found the movement of the three men suspicious and chased them. The three men opened fire after the patrol team intercepted them, the officer said.

"In retaliation, the police also fired back. The three, however, fled the spot. No injuries were reported," the officer told news agency PTI.

The victim filed a complaint with the police on Sunday afternoon, the officer said, adding a case has been registered and efforts are being made to nab the accused.