Kangana Ranaut has been in Bollywood for over a decade. She has been part of films like Fashion, Queen, and Tanu Weds Manu, she will be seen in Emergency next, wherein she plays the role of Indira Gandhi.

After her successful stint, the actor made her political debut as the BJP candidate from Himachal Pradesh' Mandi.

Kangana Ranaut won 72,088 votes from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi

Sharing a picture collage featuring PM Modi, Kangana said, "Heartfelt gratitude to all Mandi residents for this support, this love and trust This victory is of all of you, this is the victory of faith in Prime Minister Modi and BJP, this is the victory of Sanatan, this is the victory of the honour of Mandi."

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: On Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh's comments for her, BJP candidate from Mandi and actor Kangana Ranaut says, "...Mandi has not taken kindly to the insults for daughters. As far as my departure to Mumbai is concerned, this (Himachal Pradesh) is… pic.twitter.com/uBuu7UKZL8 — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2024

BJP candidate Kangana said on winning from Mandi, "We fought this election in the name of Narendra Modi. It is the result of his credibility and his guarantee and the faith of people in him that we are going to form the government for the third time..."

Kangana had also shared pictures of her mother feeding her curd and sugar to wish her luck. "Mother is the form of God, today my mother is feeding me curd and sugar," she said.

Speaking about returning to Mumbai after winning, Kangana said, "Mandi has not taken kindly to the insults for daughters. As far as my departure to Mumbai is concerned, this (Himachal Pradesh) is my 'janmabhoomi' and I will continue to serve people here...So, I am not going anywhere. Perhaps, someone else will have to pack their bags and leave. I am not going anywhere."