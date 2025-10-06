Popular actor Urvashi Rautela never fails to grab eyeballs with her sartorial choices, witty remarks, and social media antics that keep her in the spotlight.

Urvashi's journey in the fashion world began at the age of 15, when she got her first major break at the India Fashion Week. She later won the title of Miss Teen India 2009. As a teenage model, she walked the ramp as a showstopper for Lakme Fashion Week, Amazon Fashion Week, Bombay Fashion Week, and Dubai Fashion Week. For over a decade, Urvashi has continued to shine in Bollywood, in all aspects, be it acting, dance performances, to her frequent appearances as a showstopper at top fashion events.

The ongoing Bombay Times Fashion Week has already seen a host of celebrities grace the runway from Mouni Roy, Sara Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor to Varun Dhawan and Smriti Irani, among others.

On Sunday, Urvashi Rautela made a head-turning appearance on the ramp, adding a touch of glamour on the ramp.

For her walk, Urvashi channelled her inner Victoria's Secret angelic look.

Urvashi wore a sleeveless white and red bodycon gown. The fitted white dress featured dramatic red fringe accents and cut-out detailing running down the center and sides. Adding to the drama, the ensemble included large, feathery white angel wings attached to the back.

She accessorised her look with a red cuff-style bracelet and statement red-and-gold dangling earrings. Her hair was styled in a sleek high ponytail with bangs framing her face, while her makeup featured bold eyeliner, contoured cheeks, and a soft nude-pink lip. Urvashi even blew a flying kiss on the ramp.

However, the actor was brutally trolled online for both her outfit and her walk. Many netizens mocked her for trying her best to be a Victoria's Secret model but failing to pull it off. Some even commented harshly on her appearance and weight gain.

A user wrote, "First indian actress to miserably fail the Victoria's Secret angel wing walk.."

Another wrote, "What are the wings for!?"

Work Front

Urvashi was last seen in Daaku Maharaaj, a Telugu period action drama film directed by Bobby Kolli. The film also starred Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, Sachin Khedekar, Makarand Deshpande, and Ravi Kishan, among others.