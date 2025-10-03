Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela, who often calls herself the youngest Indian actress to have won the most beauty titles in pageant history, is known for her bold, blingy fashion choices and sassy one-liners. The actor often grabs headlines, whether it's for slaying at an event, giving interviews, or even just posting on Instagram. If her words are over the top, her silence speaks even louder.

Lately, Urvashi has been away from the limelight. She hasn't been spotted at any recent events, including Paris Fashion Week or the BVLGARI show. Yet, she still manages to make headlines.

On Friday, she was massively trolled after she re-shared four Instagram Stories originally posted by Priyanka Chopra.

On October 2, 2025, Priyanka had shared nearly three Stories on her Instagram, one marking Gandhi Jayanti, another on Dussehra, and a tribute to primatologist Jane Goodall, who passed away on October 1, 2025. Urvashi, in no time, reposted the exact same Stories, with the same pictures and captions.

What amused netizens was not that Urvashi chose to share the same themes, but that she simply copied Priyanka's posts word-for-word and picture-for-picture.

Social media users quickly reacted, trolling her for not making any effort of her own.

A Reddit user even shared side-by-side screenshots of Priyanka and Urvashi's identical posts, captioned, "Urvashi Rautela posting the exact same stories as Priyanka Chopra. I love her."

A user wrote, "Youngest, most beautiful IITIAN beauty pageant winner to ever post the same stories as PC. The only person whom I can't tell is a character or real."

A Reddit user said, "I always wonder, is Urvashi dumb or acting dumb to stay relevant in the industry. Unbothered queen. This is hilarious!"

The next one mentioned, "She is not stupid....we are talking about her after she did this, so she won. Once again, Queen Urvashi won."

Another comment read, "After Rakhi Sawant, she is the one who can handle all-time entertainment."

"Urvashi and her capabilities to stay in news/gossip somehow... hats off," commented another person.

This isn't the first time Urvashi has been called out for copying others. Back in 2020, she was caught copy-pasting the views of New York-based author JP Brammer on the film Parasite on X (formerly Twitter).

She had also previously shared tweets by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and model Gigi Hadid without giving them due credit. In 2022, Urvashi again faced backlash when her TEDx Talk appeared to be largely plagiarised, with most of the major talking points seemingly lifted from earlier speakers.

Work front: Urvashi

Urvashi was last seen in Daaku Maharaaj, a Telugu period action drama film directed by Bobby Kolli. The film also starred Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, Sachin Khedekar, Makarand Deshpande, and Ravi Kishan, among others.

Work front: Priyanka

Priyanak will be seen in Citadel. She is then set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff. Priyanka will also star in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film alongside Mahesh Babu, tentatively titled GlobeTrotter.