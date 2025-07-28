Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela, who often refers to herself as the youngest Indian actress to have won the most beauty titles in pageant history, was once in the running for Miss Universe 2015 but didn't make it to the finals. Known for her bold, blingy fashion choices and headline-making one-liners, Urvashi continues to stay in the spotlight.

She recently starred in the high-octane film, Daaku Maharaaj, which not only performed exceptionally well at the box office but also made her the first outsider actress to enter the ₹100 crore club in 2025. Urvashi was also spotted at Wimbledon, turning heads with her ultra-luxurious 5 lakh Labubu Hermès Birkin bag. Just last week, she travelled to Saudi Arabia for an event, reportedly charging a staggering Rs 7 crore for her appearance.

In an exclusive interview with International Business Times, Urvashi Rautela opened up about the Jeddah event, her love for Labubus, and how she deals with online trolls.

IBT: You are the first Indian female artist to perform in Jeddah?

Urvashi Rautela: I feel incredibly honored and humbled to be the first Indian female artist to perform in Jeddah. To be recognized and compensated on this scale is not just a personal milestone but a moment of pride for every Indian artist pushing global boundaries. Art, culture, and performance know no borders, and I believe this is just the beginning of India's cultural diplomacy thriving through entertainment.

IBT: When you were seen at Wimbledon, you flaunted 5 Lalabubus; this time, you didn't carry your Labubu?

Urvashi Rautela: (Laughs) My love for Lalabubu & Zimomo is eternal! At Wimbledon, my playful fashion moment with 5 Lalabubus went viral. But in Jeddah, the mood was more regal and culturally attuned, so I chose to focus on traditional elegance. That said, Labubu remains my little joy icon.

IBT: How do you handle trolls?

Urvashi Rautela: Trolls reflect more about the troll than the target. I believe in responding with grace, silence, and continuous growth. When you're breaking barriers and setting new records, not everyone will be ready for it, and that's okay. I prefer to let my success speak louder than their noise.

IBT: What's next for you, Bollywood film-wise?