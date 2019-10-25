Joan Smalls set temperatures soaring when she posted a few snaps showing off her enviable physique. The model looked gorgeous in a skimpy yellow bikini.

Joan also posted a sultry selfie with the sun peeking out from behind her shoulder and appeared to have added a touch of makeup to accentuate her pretty features. She captioned her Instagram post: 'There's no place like Home. Jibarita de corazón!'

Apparently, the sun-soaked display comes after Joan appeared at a Nordstrom Store Opening in New York City. Joan sure doesn't need a catwalk to show off her assets. She is one of the most sought after models in the industry and with good reason. These snaps are proof of that.

It is known that Joan, who has been in a long-term relationship with Modellounge founder Bernard Smith since 2011, has carved out an impressive career for herself since entering the modelling industry in 2007. She has lent her good looks to high-profile brands such as Chloe, Givenchy, Fendi, Dior, Balmain and more.

Reportedly, Joan also bagged the coveted Victoria's Secret gig in 2010, and walked in all of their following runway shows until 2016. Smalls has become known for her statuesque physique, strutting the runway multiple times as a Victoria's Secret Angel.

She told Vogue: 'I work out almost every day and I mix it up: I do Thai kickboxing, I have a personal trainer, I work out at my gym.....'I actually like working out. It's such a stress reliever when you're just focusing on yourself and not thinking about anything else except the music and your body.'

We have to say, all that working out seems to be paying off. You can check out the pics here: