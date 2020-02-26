Candice Swanepoel took to Instagram and posted a sensuous snap of herself topless. The Victoria's Secret Angel gathered her friends, also angels for a gorgeous snap. In the first pic, Candice can be seen in a messy hairdo with her tresses covering her chest. In the black and white snap, the model can be seen giving the camera a sultry stare.

She accessorized her looks with a simple necklace. In another snap she gathered other Victoria's Secret Angels to go topless with her. And we have to say the pic looks stunning. Candice captioned the post: Good jeans ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️

Candice has been keeping herself busy with her business ventures. She has been branching out with other brands and it looks like she has found a lot of success with her ventures. Candice Swanepoel has been posting a lot to her social media. And we have to say that she looks stunning. The model lives in Brazil with her husband, Brazilian model Hermann Nicoli.

The pics alone are proof as to why Candice Swanepoel is one of the most successful models in the world and has been one of the most popular Angels that has walked the Victoria's Secret Fashion show.

Candice has a stunning figure and the supermodel works really hard to be in swimsuit shape. Speaking to InStyle, the supermodel said: "It's all about balance for me. One meal in the day will be lighter than others, probably during lunch I will [eat something] heavier so that my body has time to burn it off. Night-time is something lighter, and I will always have a big breakfast." Candice Swanepoel is one of the most recognizable models in the world.

Reportedly, Candice launched her brand, Topic Of C, over a year ago. You can check out the pics here: