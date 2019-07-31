Sara Sampaio let loose during a recent photoshoot. The model teased fans by showing off her twerking skills.

The VIctoria's Secret Angel can be seen twerking in tight jeans and heels, the twerking routine was part of a funny boomerang for her 7.5 million followers. Sara sure looks like she knows how to make work fun. Reportedly, she started her Sara started off her work day by sharing a few mirror selfies of her outfits.

Then, changing into a new look comprised of all denim, the Vogue favorite broke things down as she danced in the sexy clip.

Sara has been quite active ion social media posting snaps from her holiday along the coast of Capri. The supermodel looked gorgeous. Sara is known to take her health and work out very seriously. Sara recently told Byrdie just how she ensures she stays in shape all year round. 'Sometimes I'm working out intensely, so I will take some time off because resting is just as important as working out.'

And while she's in rest mode, the beauty said she ensures to treat herself where necessary.

'I try to keep a balanced diet all year long, but I do love bread, pasta, and all Mediterranean kinds of food. But right before the show, I eat less of those as well as processed carbs. I'll eat more protein, veggies, and fruits.'

All that dieting and hard work seem to be paying off. Sara Sampaio is one of the most successful models in the world. The proof is right there for all to see. You can check out the video here: