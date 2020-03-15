Rosie Huntington-Whiteley took to Instagram and posted a tasteful snap of herself in a gorgeous dress. The Victoria's Secret Angel looked like a vision in the black and white snap.

Rosie's hair was styled flawlessly, cascading over her back as she leaned forward, just teasing her assets in the gorgeous black dress. She accessorized her look with a stunning necklace and bracelet. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley oozed class in the snap. Her eyes closed and her face turned up in what looked like quiet contemplation.



Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looked stunning in the snap. It certainly looks like her partnership is doing well. Rosie doesn't seem to be letting Victoria's Secret troubles get her down. It certainly looks like she is moving on from the lingerie giant.

It is known that Rosie found worldwide fame after walking for Victoria's Secret in 2006, continuing to walk for them until her final show in 2010.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar magazine, the model said. 'Since becoming a mum, I've felt so much more confident within my own skin and much more confident about who I am. It's been life-changing.....One of my favourite things about being a mum is how it connects me to other women. I think I would be doing a disservice not only to myself but also to them if I weren't open about my experience.'

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley sure has been keeping herself busy. Rosie apparently juggles modeling, acting and running Rose Inc, while also being engaged to Jason Statham. We have to say, you go girl. You can check out the pic here: