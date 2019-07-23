Rosie Huntington-Whiteley showed the world that though she is an angel, she does have a wild side. Reportedly, Rosie gave her Instagram followers a glimpse at her day on the set of a sizzling new photoshoot.

The Victoria's Secret Angel shared snaps as she posed in racy motorcycle leathers, going topless for one sizzling set-up. Rosie looked gorgeous in the pics. The model reportedly went on to joke that her fiancé, actor Jason Statham's love of motorcycles helped inspire her during her day behind the camera.

Rosie could be seen posing against a bright red screen, the stunning beauty modelled a pair of leather trouser and chunky boots, while going topless, preserving her modesty with a leather jacket wrapped around her front.

But Rosie didn't stop at the biker look, the gorgeous model posed for other shots where she could be seen reclining in a chair on set, dressed head to toe in her leathers, captioning the stunning photos: 'Goes on the back of her boyfriend's bike once..'

It is known that Rosie has been in a relationship with Jason Statham, 51, since 2010 and have been engaged since 2016. Speaking to Harper's Bazaar magazine, the model said. 'Since becoming a mum, I've felt so much more confident within my own skin and much more confident about who I am. It's been life-changing.....One of my favourite things about being a mum is how it connects me to other women. I think I would be doing a disservice not only to myself but also to them if I weren't open about my experience.'

The beauty added that it took a year of 'training and discipline' to get back into shape after gaining 'a lot of weight' when pregnant with Jack, but it took time before she felt confident again in front of the cameras. Well, from what we can see of these pics, Rosie sure seems to have her confidence back. You can check out the pics here: