Rosie Huntington-Whiteley seems to be keeping to herself during the coronavirus quarantine. Which is a good thing, but that doesn't mean we can't take a look back at some of her more scintillating snaps over the previous months.

Rosie is one of the most successful models in the world and with good reason. We'll be taking a look at a particularly sultry snap, that demonstates why Rosie is so sought after as a model. In this particular snap, Rosie can be seen posing topless in nothing but a pair of what look like beige pants.

She can be seen working the camera while gazing at it seductively. She can be seen expertly covering her chest with her arm. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley sure knows how to tease her fans. She captioned the post: Bare and beige

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looked stunning in the snap. It certainly looks like her partnership is doing well. Rosie doesn't seem to be letting Victoria's Secret troubles get her down. It certainly looks like she is moving on from the lingerie giant.

It is known that Rosie found worldwide fame after walking for Victoria's Secret in 2006, continuing to walk for them until her final show in 2010.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar magazine, the model said. 'Since becoming a mum, I've felt so much more confident within my own skin and much more confident about who I am. It's been life-changing.....One of my favourite things about being a mum is how it connects me to other women. I think I would be doing a disservice not only to myself but also to them if I weren't open about my experience.'

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley sure has been keeping herself busy. Rosie apparently juggles modeling, acting and running Rose Inc, while also being engaged to Jason Statham. We have to say, you go girl. You can check out the pic here: