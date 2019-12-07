Martha Hunt is one of the most sought after models in the world and her latest Instagram post is proof enough. The Victoria's Secret Angel showed off her gorgeous curves in some sultry lingerie.

In the post, Martha can be seen looking straight at the camera while her gorgeous lingerie accentuates her enviable figure.

Speaking to Vogue about how she like to dress Martha said: "I like to try to dress very effortlessly sexy with really nice denim and a lacy bra poking out of my tank top. Lately I've been really into wearing sleepwear as outerwear, which is really great for flying—Victoria's Secret has some really cute matching sets with fun prints."

We have to say, Martha looks gorgeous in the snap. And it doesn't look like the cancellation of the Victoria's Secret Fashion show this year is bringing her down.

Martha Hunt is a Victoria's Secret veteran, apparently having walked her first Victoria's Secret Fashion show in 2013. She is arguably one of the most popular angels. Martha Hunt is one of the most sought after models in the world. She has been the face of many famous fashion brands apart from Victoria's Secret. The lingerie giant recently landed in some hot water when a lot of models banded together and wrote the company a letter trying to get its attention on the matter of sexual harassment. The embattle lingerie brand has been facing a lot of criticism lately, ranging from its policies on sexual harassment to that of inclusiveness and diversity.

We hope that Victoria's Secret is able to set things right. You can check out the pic here: