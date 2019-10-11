Georgia Fowler sure knows how to get hearts racing. The stunner took to Instagram to show off her fabulous figure in skimpy swimwear.

'Snoozy since 98,' she captioned the racy photograph, which had a retro time-stamped filter.

Georgia can apparently be seen striking a pose as she lay on an outdoor timber deck while throwing her arms above her head.

The 27-year-old's hair was slicked back and she let her natural beauty shine as she opted for minimal makeup.

Georgia's post reportedly comes one week after she stormed the catwalk for L'Oreal at Paris Fashion Week. Georgia told Stellar Magazine on Saturday that she has been at times 'lonely' in her jet-setting lifestyle. 'I'm never really in one place, which makes it hard to find a boyfriend,' the model confessed.

She added that when she moved to New York as a 16-year-old in order to boost her career, it was an isolating experience.

'[I was lonely] all the time. It definitely wasn't easy at the beginning; it was a real push and struggle,' she said.

Georgia said she also finds it difficult to meet people as she is a homebody who prefers sitting on the couch when she is home in New York and not working.

'And you're not going to find [a boyfriend] on the couch, right?' she joked.

Georgia Fowler is known for taking her fitness seriously. The model is apparently known for her rigorous diets and fitness regime, which includes working out seven days a week and regular sessions inside infrared saunas. Apparently, she keeps in Victoria's Secret Angel shape by mixing her routine up as she enjoys everything from Pilates to yoga to boxing classes. She is even careful with her diet which usually includes raw fats, dark green vegetable, limited dairy and no processed foods. The model takes her beauty and fitness regimen so seriously that before a Victoria's Secret show, the model steers clear of alcohol, sugar and even fruit in a bid to avoid bloating. You can check out the pic here: