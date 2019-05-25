Victoria's Secret Angel Georgia Fowler sure knows how to turn up the heat. The model spent the weekend soaking up the sun in Greece.

The Victoria's Secret model reportedly offered fans a sneak peek inside her sundrenched sojourn in the picturesque region of Amanzoe. She shared a series of photos to Instagram. The 26-year-old New Zealand-born model flaunted her figure in gorgeous swimwear. 'Becoming part of the furniture. Leave me here,' she captioned the image.

Georgia posted a few snaps in other designs as well, in one snap she was seen pulling her best come-hither look while she flashed fans a hint of cleavage in the frilly cut-out number by Australian designer, Zimmermann. While in another image, Georgia exuded Greek goddess glamour as she posed in a pool while donning a plunging blue swimsuit. The model sure knows how to work the camera.

Georgia Fowler is known for taking her fitness seriously. The model is apparently known for her rigorous diets and fitness regime, which includes working out seven days a week and regular sessions inside infrared saunas. Apparently, she keeps in Victoria's Secret Angel shape by mixing her routine up as she enjoys everything from Pilates to yoga to boxing classes. She is even careful with her diet which usually includes raw fats, dark green vegetable, limited dairy and no processed foods. The model takes her beauty and fitness regimen so seriously that before a Victoria's Secret show, the model steers clear of alcohol, sugar and even fruit in a bid to avoid bloating. You can check out the pic here: