Elsa Hosk sure knows how to turn up the heat. The stunner flaunted her supermodel curves in Mexico. Reportedly, Elsa posted the scintillating snaps to Instagram.

The Victoria's Secret Angel flaunted her assets for all to see. The 30-year-old Swede slipped into a skimpy white swimsuit that accentuated her curves. 'Made it to Mexico,' wrote the Stockholm-born bombshell in her caption before revealing that her swimsuit was from Revolve.

It is known that Elsa, who used to be a pro basketball player in her native land, has been walking Victoria's Secret Fashion Shows since 2011 and was named an Angel in 2015.

She told Marie Claire of her fitness regimen in 2016: 'I love boxing, and I try to mix it up as much as I can.'

Said she: 'Boxing makes you kind of tight, so it's really good to mix that with barre, pilates, or something that'll stretch you out and make you longer.' Well, if we knew boxing could make you look this good, we would have taken it up a long time ago Elsa. Elsa sure looked gorgeous in the snaps.

Elsa also admitted that she's not the person that loves to be in the gym so much but likes to mix it up as much as possible, otherwise she would get bored. She likes to concentrate on her butt. She claimed that It was always on display. She said that it was a vicious circle because if you start working your butt out a lot and then you stop it, it deflates....she added that you have to keep it up. You can check out the pics here: