Elsa Hosk is one gorgeous angel and she seems to be spreading her wings and flying quite a lot lately. Reportedly the Victoria's Secret Angel has been all over the place, from Cannes to NYC.

Reportedly the 30-year-old Swedish supermodel posted a series of photos and videos as she made the trek back to Sweden, wasting no time once she arrived. The stunning model got right to it once she landed, posing in a strapless yellow dress at her hotel. Elsa put her enviable legs on display for all to see.

All her time in the modelling industry sure has taught the angel a thing or two about working the camera. An that's exactly what she did when she posed in the beautiful dress paired with pointy white boots and a grey suit jacket with her suitcase still unopened in the background. The Victoria's Secret Angel was recently on the carpet at Cannes many times, always in a head-turning gown.

Elsa Hosk is a beauty, there is no denying that, but apparently, she should not put it on display according to some people. The model was questioned when she shared a nude picture online. Hosk reportedly defended her decision by sharing a common feminist mantra: my body my choice.

'I remember posting a nude selfie, and I got so many texts from people who were like, "What did you do? Are you sure about that?"' she told NET-A-PORTER digital magazine.

The lingerie model said she simply responded, '[Y]eah, I don't really care that much. It's my body, it's my choice.' And we have to say, you go girl. You can check out the pics here: