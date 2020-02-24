Candice Swanepoel sure knows how to turn up the heat. The Victoria's Secret Angel took to Instagram to post a sizzling snap of herself. The model worked the camera in a sultry black swimsuit.

Candice had her back to the camera while she gazed at it seductively. Candice Swanepoel accessorised her look with a whole slew of bangles and what looked like hoop earrings. She seemed to be surrounded by foliage in the snap. She captioned the post: Secret garden

Candice has been keeping herself busy with her business ventures. She has been branching out with other brands and it looks like she has found a lot of success with her ventures. Candice Swanepoel has been posting a lot to her social media. And we have to say that she looks stunning. The model lives in Brazil with her husband, Brazilian model Hermann Nicoli.

The pic alone is proof as to why Candice Swanepoel is one of the most successful models in the world and has been one of the most popular Angels that has walked the Victoria's Secret Fashion show.

Candice has a stunning figure and the supermodel works really hard to be in swimsuit shape. Speaking to InStyle, the supermodel said: "It's all about balance for me. One meal in the day will be lighter than others, probably during lunch I will [eat something] heavier so that my body has time to burn it off. Night-time is something lighter, and I will always have a big breakfast." Candice Swanepoel is one of the most recognizable models in the world.

Reportedly, Candice launched her brand, Topic Of C, over a year ago. You can check out the pic here: