Candice Swanepoel turned up the heat with her latest Instagram post. The Victoria's Secret Angel posed in a gorgeous bikini. The swimsuit had a cat fur theme to it and Candice's caption of the post: Kingston Cat @tropicofc pretty much confirms it.

The snap looks like a promotional post for Candice's Tropic of C line. The stunning model accessorised her look with a necklace, rings and a bracelet. Her hair framed her face as Candice gazed into the distance.

Candice has been keeping herself busy with her business ventures. She has been branching out with other brands and it looks like she has found a lot of success with her ventures. Candice Swanepoel has been posting a lot to her social media. And we have to say that she looks stunning. The model lives in Brazil with her husband, Brazilian model Hermann Nicoli.

The pic alone is proof as to why Candice Swanepoel is one of the most successful models in the world and has been one of the most popular Angels that has walked the Victoria's Secret Fashion show.

Candice has a stunning figure and the supermodel works really hard to be in swimsuit shape. Speaking to InStyle, the supermodel said: "It's all about balance for me. One meal in the day will be lighter than others, probably during lunch I will [eat something] heavier so that my body has time to burn it off. Night-time is something lighter, and I will always have a big breakfast." Candice Swanepoel is one of the most recognizable models in the world.

Reportedly, Candice launched her brand, Topic Of C, over a year ago. You can check out the pic here: