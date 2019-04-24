Candice Swanepoel is an angel alright. The Victoria's Secret supermodel turned up the heat by posing topless for a social media pic. 'Soft to the touch,' was the caption on her Tropic Of C Instagram page account.

Reportedly Candice Swanepoel was named the world's most influential lingerie model last year and the sultry pics cure prove why. But the stunning model didn't even need lingerie to get pulses racing with her post. The 30-year-old beauty appeared peaceful and composed as she posed side on for the risque picture. This is not the first time that the Victoria's Secret Angel has set Instagram ablaze with her gorgeous swimwear snaps. Recently she posted images in a white bandeau bikini and an aqua swimsuit for another one.

Candice has a stunning figure and the supermodel works really hard to be in swimsuit shape. Speaking to InStyle, the supermodel said: "It's all about balance for me. One meal in the day will be lighter than others, probably during lunch I will [eat something] heavier so that my body has time to burn it off. Night-time is something lighter, and I will always have a big breakfast."

Now, we know that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but we have skipped a few from time to time. But if we knew that it would help us look even a little like Candice, we would never have skipped a single breakfast.

The model who sported the $10 million Fantasy Bra in 2013, sure is keeping busy with her other modelling ventures as well as parenthood. The stunning beauty has two children with partner Hermann Nicoli. You can check out the pic here: