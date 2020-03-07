Candice Swanepoel seems to be on a promotional spree for her Tropic of C line of swimwear. The Victoria's Secret Angel could be seen in a series of new posts on Instagram.

Candice rocked a checkered swimsuit in a slew of snaps that were posted to the Tropic of C Instagram account. The model looked gorgeous in the snaps. The post shows Candice striking a series of poses while rocking a headscarf and teasing the camera.

The post was captioned: A set that looks good from every angle. Say hello to #zion top and #vibe bottom in black check. #iandi #oneheart

Candice has been keeping herself busy with her business ventures. She has been branching out with other brands and it looks like she has found a lot of success with her ventures. Candice Swanepoel has been posting a lot to her social media. And we have to say that she looks stunning. The model lives in Brazil with her husband, Brazilian model Hermann Nicoli.

The pics alone are proof as to why Candice Swanepoel is one of the most successful models in the world and has been one of the most popular Angels that has walked the Victoria's Secret Fashion show.

Candice has a stunning figure and the supermodel works really hard to be in swimsuit shape. Speaking to InStyle, the supermodel said: "It's all about balance for me. One meal in the day will be lighter than others, probably during lunch I will [eat something] heavier so that my body has time to burn it off. Night-time is something lighter, and I will always have a big breakfast." Candice Swanepoel is one of the most recognizable models in the world.

Reportedly, Candice launched her brand, Topic Of C, over a year ago. You can check out the pics here: