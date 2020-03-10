Candice Swanepoel isn't slowing down when it comes to her Instagram posts. The Victoria's Secret Angel posted yet another sizzling snap of herself in a bikini. In the snap, Candice can be seen giving the camera a smouldering stare while tying her hair in a know.

She looked fierce, rocking a green print bikini top and black bottoms. She captioned the post: Green and gold

Candice could be seen sitting on a red bench under a canopy of leaves while sunlight filters through, perhaps the gold referred to in her caption. She accessorized her look with a necklace, hoop earrings and bangles.

Candice has been keeping herself busy with her business ventures. She has been branching out with other brands and it looks like she has found a lot of success with her ventures. Candice Swanepoel has been posting a lot to her social media. And we have to say that she looks stunning. The model lives in Brazil with her husband, Brazilian model Hermann Nicoli.

The pic alone is proof as to why Candice Swanepoel is one of the most successful models in the world and has been one of the most popular Angels that has walked the Victoria's Secret Fashion show.

Candice has a stunning figure and the supermodel works really hard to be in swimsuit shape. Speaking to InStyle, the supermodel said: "It's all about balance for me. One meal in the day will be lighter than others, probably during lunch I will [eat something] heavier so that my body has time to burn it off. Night-time is something lighter, and I will always have a big breakfast." Candice Swanepoel is one of the most recognizable models in the world.

Reportedly, Candice launched her brand, Topic Of C, over a year ago. You can check out the pics here: