Candice Swanepoel seems to be laying low during the quarantine. The Victoria's Secret Angel has not had many uploads to her account recently.

But that won't stop us taking a look back at some of the model's hottest snaps and posts. In this particular snap, Candice looks like an angel indeed.

She is standing on a beach with her face turned towards the sun. She is completely topless with only her hands covering her modesty. She is all smiles in the snap.

The only article of clothing she is wearing is a bottom half of a swimsuit.

Candice has a stunning figure and the supermodel works really hard to be in swimsuit shape. Speaking to InStyle, the supermodel said that it was all about balance for her. She said that for her one meal a day would be lighter than the others.

She went on to say that she favours a heavier lunch so that her body has time to burn it off. She said that she orders something lighter for Night-time but she will always have a big breakfast."

Candice has been keeping herself busy with her business ventures. She has been branching out with other brands and it looks like she has found a lot of success with her ventures.

Candice is one of the most famous Victoria's Secret Angels to walk the runway for the lingerie giant. Though Victoria's Secret seems to have run into some trouble recently. It didn't seem to be slowing down Candice's career.