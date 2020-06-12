Candice Swanepoel turned up the heat with her recent Instagram post. The Victoria's Secret model posted a snap of herself posing topless with only a hand bag covering her torso and her modesty. The post, was apparently for a charitable cause.

Candice captioned her post by saying that she, and 22 other models took part in a special project to raise money for @NHSCharitiesTogether and @NAACP, by donating her favorite @chanelofficial bag to #BritishVogue and @HardlyEverWornIt's first #TheWayWeWoreAuction - opening on Vogue.hardlyeverwornit.com.

Candice Swanepoel sure seems to be supportive of health workers during the coronavirus pandemic. The model uses her Instagram to post sultry pics of herself and this one was no different, with the added benefit that it was for a good cause.

Candice has been keeping herself busy with her brand Tropic of C. She has been promoting her brand quite relentlessly on the social media platform. Apart from modelling, she is also taking her business venture quite seriously.

She also keeps her body in top shape. Speaking to InStyle, the supermodel said that it was all about balance for her. She said that for her one meal a day would be lighter than the others. Candice seems to be a fan of breakfast, the most important meal of the day.

She said that she orders something lighter for Night-time but she will always have a big breakfast. And we have to say, her meal plan is paying off, if her recent snap is anything to go by. Candice sure isn't letting a global pandemic or a quarantine get her down.

Candice Swanepoel is one of the most recognisable names in fashion and now she has her own fashion line. She is also one of the most famous Victoria's Secret Angels to walk the runway for the lingerie giant. Though Victoria's Secret seems to have run into some trouble recently. It doesn't seem to be slowing down Candice's career. You can check out the post here: