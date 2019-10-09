Candice Swanepoel sure knows how to turn up the heat. The Victoria's Secret Angel sent temperatures soaring while modeling for her Tropic Of C line in the savanna of South Africa

Reportedly, in a touching caption, the blonde beauty talked about having to leave her hometown at the age of 16 to pursue her modeling career. And she misses it dearly.

The lingerie model was in her Tropic Of C suit as she posed with hat on as well as a woven crossbody purse around her chest and a white linen jacket hanging from her shoulders while inside an open-air truck.

'A love letter to Africa,' she began.

'I left South Africa when I was 16 years old to pursue my career, but it never left me. You do not choose to live in Africa, Africa lives in you, and I carry Africa with me every day.' 'The ASANTE SANA collection~ There is a big piece of my heart in this entire project. I hope you will love it as much as I do. @tropicofc,' she wrote.

And then she added: 'Africa. A distant and intimidating land to many, untouchable in its vastness, wild to its core.'

Candice looked gorgeous in the snaps. Candice has a stunning figure and the supermodel works really hard to be in swimsuit shape. Speaking to InStyle, the supermodel said: "It's all about balance for me. One meal in the day will be lighter than others, probably during lunch I will [eat something] heavier so that my body has time to burn it off. Night-time is something lighter, and I will always have a big breakfast."

Reportedly, Candice launched her brand, Topic Of C, over a year ago. You can check out the pics here: