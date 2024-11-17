The 73rd Miss Universe is Denmark's Victoria Kjaer Theilvig. The 21-year-old beauty wins the 2024 Miss Universe crown. The beauty pageant took place at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City.

Victoria Kjær Theilvig scripts history by becoming the first woman from Denmark

Victoria was crowned the winner by her predecessor, Miss Nicaragua, Sheynnis Palacios. The Instagram page of Miss Universe mentioned, "A new era begins! Congratulations to Denmark, our 73rd Miss Universe. May your reign inspire and empower women worldwide. #73MissUniverseCompetition."

Her winning answer

Victoria's victory at Miss Universe 2024 was asked about the most important quality a Miss Universe should possess, she said, "A Miss Universe must be a symbol of empathy and action. She must listen to the world's challenges and use her platform to create tangible change. This means advocating for the voiceless, whether animals or people needing a champion."

Victoria Kjaer Theilvig Miss Universe outfit

Victoria Kjaer Theilvig opted for a bright pink gown for the final round. Her sequin outfit looked beautiful; her flower-length outfit had a plunging neckline and bodyconm strapless silhouette accentuated her figure.

Victoria styled the ensemble with sheer blush pink gloves adorned with embellishments. For the make-up, Victoria Kjaer Theilvig chose shimmering pink eye shadow, smudged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, feathered brows, glossy pink lips, and rouge-tinted cheeks.

Victoria's pageant career began in Denmark, where she earned recognition by competing in Miss Denmark, the country's most prestigious national beauty pageant. She was known for her striking resemblance to the iconic "Barbie" doll.

The first runner-up is Nigeria's Chidimma Adetshina, and the second runner-up is Mexico's Maria Fernanda Beltran. The top 5 finalists at the beauty pageant also included Thailand's Opal Suchata Chuangsri and Venezuela's Ileana Marquez.