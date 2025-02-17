Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is basking in the success of his recently released film Chhaava. The film is roaring at the box office, with fans praising Vicky's stellar performance as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Released on February 14, 2025, Chhaava has taken the box office by storm, earning over ₹100 crore within just two days.

The Vicky Kaushal starrer is the first film of 2025 to enter the ₹100 crore club in its opening weekend. Due to the high demand for tickets, exhibitors have added late-night and early-morning shows, particularly in Maharashtra.

Several locations across Mumbai have extended show timings, with screenings scheduled as late as 12:45 AM, 1:00 AM, 1:15 AM, and even 1:30 AM. Some theaters have also introduced 6:00 AM shows to accommodate the overwhelming response.

On Saturday, Chhaava saw an overall 50% occupancy across shows, which increased to 69% for night screenings. In Mumbai, occupancy reached a staggering 93%, while Pune recorded an even higher 97%. Surprisingly, the film has also performed well in the South, with Chennai and Hyderabad reporting 81% and 88% occupancy, respectively, for Saturday night shows.

Katrina Kaif reviews Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava

After attending the screening of her husband Vicky's film, Katrina Kaif showered him with praise on Instagram. She wrote, "@vickykaushal09 you truly are outstanding. Every time you come on screen, every shot, the intensity you bring, you are a chameleon—the way you transform into your characters is effortless and fluid. I'm so proud of you and your talent."

She also lauded director Laxman Utekar, producer Dinesh Vijan, and the rest of the cast, adding, "The entire cast is phenomenal... This is a film for the big screen. So proud of the whole team."

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the period drama is based on the life of Maratha King Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his fight against the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, Chhaava also stars Akshaye Khanna and Diana Penty in lead roles. The film's music and background score are composed by A.R. Rahman. Vicky plays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, while Rashmika Mandanna portrays his wife, Yesubai Bhonsale. Akshaye Khanna essays the role of Aurangzeb, and Diana Penty plays his daughter, Zinat-un-Nissa Begum.