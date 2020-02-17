A lot has been written and spoken about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's rumoured relationship. The two have remained tight-lipped and chosen to not speak to the media about their relationship. And Vicky, who seems pretty private about his personal life, has now said that he doesn't want to talk about anything. However, the Uri actor neither denied nor confirmed the rumours of him dating Katrina.

"I hope you respect this... I really want to guard my personal life to some extent because if you open up, it leads to discussions and interpretations and misinterpretations. That is something I am not inviting," Vicky Kaushal told Bollywood Hungama in an interview when he was asked about his rumoured relationship with Katrina Kaif.

He further added, "I guess it is better that way, that I guard my personal life to some extent and I don't want to open up about anything."

Vicky wants to guard his personal life

In an earlier interview with Deccan Chronicle, Vicky had made the same statement that he wants to guard his personal life. "If you speak one lie then you have to guard it, and in the bargain, you end up lying more. If you give one statement, the discussions heat up. By the time it reaches you again, there is a changed version and the queries are also different. Then you have to justify those queries, and at that point in time, you may be busy doing some other character. In fact, speaking frankly, there is no story at all," he had said.

However, a source close to both the actors had earlier said that the two are in a developing relationship. Vicky Kaushal is totally smitten by Katrina's beauty and never leaves a chance to gush about her to his friends. And yet again, the source has reiterated that Katrina and Vicky are serious about each other. The source also added that unlike Ranbir Kapoor, who Katrina had dated in the past, Vicky is not commitment-phobic.

Though Katrina and Vicky are yet to formally announce their love for each other, the two like spending quality time with each other. They have been spotted together on various occassions, be it Diwali or their private dinner outings. And the reason why Katrina Kaif is apparently taking time to settle down with Vicky, is because she had been in two minds for a while now.

It remains to be seen if Katrina and Vicky would come out in the open and accept their relationship publicly.