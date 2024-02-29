After the blockbuster response to Animal, director Sandeep Vanga Reddy confirmed its sequel Animal Park, which will be bigger, darker, and meaner. Now, the latest buzz is that the director has approached Vicky Kaushal for the main antagonist in the sequel. Ranbir and Vicky have earlier worked together in Sanju and are teaming up again for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War.

The climax of Animal features Ranbir Kapoor's character in a series of menacing and ruthless acts, setting the stage for the sequel Animal Park. The film, which was a blockbuster hit, was widely criticised for glorifying toxic masculinity. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Animal is Ranbir's highest-grossing movie ever as the movie has minted around Rs 772 crore worldwide. Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar and Murad Khetani produced the movie under the banner of T-Series Films, Bhadrakali Pictures and Cine1 Studios. Tripti Dimtri is likely to play an important role in the sequel.

Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor's acting received widespread appreciation but not the movie's violence or confusing story. Some praised its bold story and character development, especially the father-son relationship. Yet, others thought it was too violent, which took away from the story's emotional impact. The Kabir Singh director is known for glorifying the concept of alpha male sparking a lot of talks.

On the other hand, Ranbir is gearing up to portray a complex character with shades of grey in Love and War. According to buzz, he will play a complex grey character that requires the presence of someone who is not only a fantastic actor but also a superstar. It involves elements of heroism, but beneath the surface, there are psychological undertones. SLB was blown away by Ranbir's performance in Animal and immediately decided to approach the actor for the role.

Post Love And War, Ranbir will begin the much-awaited Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan. The film is made into a trilogy with Ramayan Part One introducing the characters of Ram and Sita. The Rockstar actor has started undergoing diction and dialogue classes for the film. Being a versatile actor, Ranbir is enjoying this process of trying something new. The actor is already staying away from alcohol, meat and parties to fully immerse himself in the character.