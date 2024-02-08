The latest buzz around Nitesh Tiwari's epic saga Ramayana is that actress Jhanvi Kapoor has replaced Sai Pallavi to play the role of goddess Sita. The report also mentioned that the director is well aware of Jhanvi's strengths and weaknesses, as they have worked together in Bawaal. Nevertheless, after conducting a thorough fact-check, it looks like the reports are false. Sai Pallavi remains the leading lady and there is no connection between Janhvi Kapoor and the epic saga.

The renowned Premam actress is celebrated for her captivating smile, down-to-earth persona, and breathtaking dance skills. As per reports from various publications, the decision to cast Sai Pallavi stems from her impeccable image both on and off-screen. Initially, the role of Sita was offered to Alia Bhatt, but the Highway actress had to decline due to scheduling conflicts.

Meanwhile, Ranbir has started undergoing diction and dialogue classes for the film. In Ramayana, the Dangal director wants to make sure Ranbir sounds different from the characters he's played in the past--a different baritone and dialogue delivery. Being a versatile actor, Ranbir is enjoying this process of trying something new. The actor is already staying away from alcohol, meat and parties to fully immerse himself in the character.

Interestingly, the film is made into a trilogy with Ramayan Part One introducing the characters of Ram and Sita. It is reported that Hanuman and Raavan will only have a short appearance in the first part. The realm of Ramayana has been crafted by the Oscar-winning VFX company, DNEG, which is also overseeing the production of this epic. The creators aim to introduce innovative filmmaking technology with Ramayana, and the entire test run of the shoot has been conducted on multiple occasions.

In addition to Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, Yash is rumoured to have been cast as Ravana, with reports suggesting an extended role in the film. Vijay Sethupathi, known for his role in Merry Christmas, is expected to portray Vibhishan. Sunny Deol has been approached with a substantial offer of 45 crores to play Lord Hanuman. Given his massive fan following and recent success with Gadar 2, his presence is anticipated to draw audiences to the theatres.

Ramayana, an ancient Indian tale, narrates Prince Rama's journey to save his wife Sita from the demon king Ravana. Guided by Hanuman and supported by a monkey army, Rama engages in a fierce battle. The story highlights values like righteousness, love, and loyalty. Rama's triumph signifies the victory of good over evil. Sita's purity is proven through a fire test, confirming her innocence. Upon returning to Ayodhya, Rama is crowned king, representing just governance. The Ramayana acts as a moral guide, depicting the ongoing battle between good and evil, emphasizing the significance of adhering to principles in life's journey.