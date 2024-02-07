Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all geared up to start his epic saga Love And War featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The shooting is expected to commence this year-end with an extensive production schedule. The team is aiming for a Christmas 2025 release. Touted to be a love triangle with war as its backdrop, the film will be a big-budget action saga.

Recent reports suggest that Ranbir Kapoor is set to portray a complex character with shades of grey. A report on a leading entertainment portal revealed, that it's a complex grey character that requires the presence of someone who is not only a fantastic actor but also a superstar. It involves elements of heroism, but beneath the surface, there are psychological undertones. It's a substantial subject with ample room for performance, and that's what has intrigued both Ranbir and SLB to collaborate again after 17 long years.

It looks like SLB was blown away by Ranbir's performance in Animal and immediately decided to approach the actor for the role. The director has been hunting for a perfect cast for years now. It is also said that the lead cast has blocked their dates till Christmas 2025 to focus on this film completely. The details of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love And War' have been tightly guarded. It is anticipated to be the blockbuster of 2025, not only due to its grand scale with a stellar cast, majestic setting, and enchanting music but also because of the team's unwavering dedication.

Earlier, Ranbir had reportedly established a set of "terms and conditions" in his contract before signing the dotted lines. This strategic move follows the actor's earlier revelations about his experiences as an assistant director on Bhansali's National Award-winning feature, Black, where he detailed instances of being made to kneel for hours, subjected to physical reprimands, and verbal abuse. Ranbir's stipulations encompass maintaining proper discipline on set and adherence to specified timelines for the shoot. The Brahmastra actor has urged Bhansali to start and finish the film on time. This condition is aimed at avoiding the erratic work timing experienced during Sawaariya in the past. Another condition emphasizes fixed working hours to prevent a repeat of similar scheduling issues in 2024. The final condition focuses on maintaining discipline across all departments during the film's production.

Post Love And War, Ranbir will begin the much-awaited Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan. The film is made into a trilogy with Ramayan Part One introducing the characters of Ram and Sita. Then, Ranbir also has Animal Park, the much-hyped sequel of Animal directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy.