Mom, mama, Mommy, Amma, Ammi, Aai, Mother, Momma, there are several names that you lovingly call your mother, but the feeling and emotion are one. There is no specific day to profess the unconditional love that you have for her and that she has for her kids. However, the world celebrates Mother's Day on May 12, 2024, which is the second Sunday of May.

Mother's Day aims to honour and appreciate the remarkable women who play vital roles in our lives, showing immense love and making sacrifices for us.

To mark the special occasion, several movie celebrities extended their wishes to their mothers via heartfelt posts on their respective social media handles.

Happy Mother's Day 2024: Celebs with their moms

From Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mahesh Babu, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Babil Khan, Ankita Lokhande, Sara Ali Khan and Tiger Shroff among others.

Gauri Khan shared a picture with her parents on social media and wrote, "Evergreen with every passing year. Such an inspiration #Happy Mother's Day."

Karan Johar took to his social media handle and shared a picture with his mother.

Soha Ali Khan: Soha Ali Khan posted a heartwarming photo with her daughter, Inaaya, and mother, Sharmila Tagore, expressing her gratitude for the strong women in her life. She captioned the image, "Three generations of strong, independent, and loving women. Happy Mother's Day to my mom and to all the amazing mothers out there!"

Sanjay Dutt paid tribute to his late mother, Nargis Dutt, on Mother's Day. He shared a throwback photo of himself with his mother and wrote, "Wishing a Happy Mother's Day to the woman who taught me how to love unconditionally and live with kindness. Your spirit lives on in the love I carry in my heart, Mom. Thank you for everything, love you."

Arjun Kapoor shared a heartfelt video message on Instagram dedicated to all the mothers around the world. His emotional and heart-touching video for fans will be forever etched in your hearts.

Kangana also posted her mom's photo in her Instagram stories and wrote, "The origin of everything divine that carries the seed of life in her, Shakti, that projection of Shiva who is the manifestation of this entire existence, you can call her the Goddess mother or simply maa (heart emoji) Happy Mother's Day (heart emoji)."

Babil Khan shared a post dedicated to his mother, Sitapa Sikdar. He wrote, "There would have been no Irrfan without Sutapa Sikdar. There would have been no Ayaan without Sutapa Sikdar. There would be no Babil if it wasn't for Sutapa Sikdar. Every day is Mother's Day."

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu shared a post on Instagram dedicating it to two women in his life - his mother and his wife. The post featured a collage of his late mother, Indira Devi, and his wife, Namrata Shirodkar. His post read, "Celebrating the two incredible women who have shaped my life with love, strength, and humility. Also wishing a Happy Mother's Day to all the wonderful mothers out there."