It was a star-studded birthday bash for Ankita Lokhande's husband, Vicky Jain. The star husband celebrated his birthday with the who's who from the industry at a cozy Lonavala beach house. Nia Sharma, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundraa, and exes Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, and Samarth Jurel were under one roof.

However, this time, there was no awkwardness between them, and they were seen partying hard together. Isha posed for photos with both Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel. Chetna Pande, Mishti Tyagi, and Manisha Rani, among others, were also there.

Several videos and photos show Ankita Lokhande and Samarth on the BB 17 anthem. The trio, who once made headlines on Bigg Boss, were seen grooving, burying their dark and nasty past.

Other photos show Ankita and Nia posing on the beach, wearing sultry beachwear.

But it was Ankita and Vicky who popped the champagne to ring in the birthday bash; their drunk dancing videos are all over social media.

Take a look at the photos and videos below!

On the other hand, Manisha Rani was brutally trolled for her dance moves; many called her vulgar for dancing shamelessly just to be in that circuit.

Take a look at the nasty and negative comments.