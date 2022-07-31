Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday presented the prestigious 'President's Colours' to the Tamil Nadu police.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin received the 'President's Colours' in a customary ceremony at the Rajarathinam Stadium, Chennai on Sunday.

He also released a special postal cover to mark the presentation of the 'President's Colours' to the Tamil Nadu police. The special Postal cover was received by the Chief Minister.

Tamil Nadu police is one among the very few police forces in the country to receive the coveted 'President's Colours.

The 'President's Colours' was approved by the Tamil Nadu police in August 2019 when the late Chief Minister and DMK leader M. Karunanidhi was alive.

Chief Minister Stalin announced that a medal would be awarded to each policeman in the Tamil Nadu police force.

The Vice President during his speech said that Tamil Nadu police was one of the best in the country and that it was known for its commendable service.

Vice President Naidu lauded the state for its first woman commando unit in the country but added that a lot has to be done to provide the unit with equal opportunity.

Handling various crimes

He also urged the Tamil Nadu police to be 'extra sensitive' to crimes against women and said that the force must keep up its reputation and tradition as a good force.

The Vice President called upon the Tamil Nadu police to handle modern-day crimes like cyber crimes and online frauds.

He commended the Tamil Nadu government for providing housing facilities to police personnel in the state.

The Chief Minister in his speech said that receiving 'President's Colours' was not only a matter of pride for the state police force but also for the state of Tamil Nadu.

Chief Minister Stalin also said that it was late M. Karunanidhi, during whose regime, women were inducted into state police force in 1973.

He also called upon the police to ensure that there are no custodial deaths in the state and added that police custodial deaths have come down from 17 in 2018 to four in 2021.

The Chief Minister also asked the state police to arrest the accused in POCSO cases immediately and to deal them with an iron fist.

Vice President Naidu took the ceremonial salute and inspected the Guard of Honour by State Disaster Response Force, Commandos, and Coastal Security Group.

Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu and Chennai City Police Commissioner, Shankar Jiwal spoke during the event.

(With inputs from IANS)